Packers Fumble First-Round Pick With Boring Reach
By Joe Summers
The Green Bay Packers officially selected Arizona OT Jordan Morgan at pick No. 25 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, disappointing fans who were hoping for a home-run pick to support an exciting young group of playmaking talent.
Morgan projects as a versatile lineman but may be best served as a guard instead of a tackle. He's only in the 18th percentile in the class in arm length, raising concerns long-term about his ability to handle explosive pass rushers off the edge. He was routinely discussed as a potential second-round pick.
With playmakers like Iowa CB Cooper Dejean on the board, Packers fans would be excused if they're disappointed.
Packers News: GB Drafts Arizona OL Jordan Morgan
The reaction you see above is typical among the Green Bay fanbase at this point. Morgan is a solid, yet unspectacular pick.
Don't get me wrong: addressing the offensive line is not inherently bad. Jordan Love is the future of this franchise, and he needs protecting. Plenty of mock drafts had Green Bay selecting a David Bakhtiari replacement. But those mock drafts typically projected a selection like Amarius Mims, who ended up going No. 18. They did not account for the Packers taking the sixth tackle off the board while Cooper DeJean was still available.
It's a disappointing pick overall and one that understandably doesn't excite fans. Whether Morgan winds up as a tackle or guard, he should be a fixture of the line for years to come whether he makes you jump out of your seat or not.
This is the kind of pick we could be looking back on in a year while pretending we never doubted Brian Gutenkunst's judgment.
