Packers Have Easy Out in A.J. Dillon's New Contract
The Green Bay Packers can easily get out of A.J. Dillion's deal.
The Green Bay Packers have made plenty of moves throughout free agency to improve the squad for 2024. They released RB Aaron Jones but added Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney to the roster.
With Jacobs now leading the backfield, they brought back A.J. Dillion for the 2024 season but they have an easy out on his deal. Dillion has a base salary of $2.57 million, a $167,500 signing bonus, and a cap hit of $1.29 million. There are also no future cap hits on the deal which allows the Packers to move on with ease if they decide to.
Packers News: Green Bay Can Easily Off Dillion if They Want
Jacobs will now become the lead workhorse in the backfield but Dillon provides the Pack with a low-cost tailback.
The Boston College product is known for being a bruising runner (247 pounds) who wears down defenses due to their unwillingness to tackle him.
In his four-year career, Dillion has logged 2,428 rushing yards, 763 receiving yards, and 18 total touchdowns. He fits into the RB2 role and is a nice backup for Jacobs.
One thing that works in Green Bay's favor is they can move on from Dillion without any financial responsibilities down the line. It also doesn't stop them from potentially adding another running back in the draft.
As we head into a cruical offseason, the Packers need to continue nailing their moves to improve their chances of winning the division. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay has the second-best odds, at +210, to win the NFC North in 2024.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.