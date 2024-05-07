Packers Draft Pick Provides Injury Recovery Timeline
The Green Bay Packers were one of the busiest teams on NFL Draft weekend. The Packers were tied for a league-high 11 total selections in the draft. They added a bunch of young talent to an already solid roster.
With rookie minicamps taking place and players getting their first introduction to the league, rookies are giving some health updates ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Green Bay's fifth-round pick Kitan Oladapo gave some insight regarding his status.
Packers News: Kitan Oladapo Talks About His Recovery
Kitan Oladapo talked with the media on May 3 and provided an update on his injury. ESPN's Rob Demovky stated that Oladapo currently has a boot on his left foot after he broke his big toe at the NFL Scouting Combine.
He underwent surgery in Charlotte by Dr. Bob Anderson and expects to be ready by training camp.
Training camp is slated to start in late July which gives Oladapo about three months to recover before having to step on the field for valuable camp reps.
Safety was an area of weakness heading into the offseason and the Packers made sure to address it over the last couple of months.
In free agency, they signed Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million deal. In the NFL Draft, they continued to add playmakers to that room. Green Bay drafted Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, and Oladapo.
Over the last three seasons at Oregon State, Oladapo recorded 223 total tackles, 23 passes deflected, 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and three interceptions.
He has the talent to play at the next level but his current focus is getting back on the football field healthy.
