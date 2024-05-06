Packers Considering Big Change for First-Round Draft Pick
The Green Bay Packers headed into the NFL Draft with a great feeling surrounding their roster. They made some meaningful additions in free agency and then supplemented their roster in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Packers had 11 total selections in April's draft and they made Arizona OL Jordan Morgan their first-round selection with the 25th pick.
Many thought he was picked to be the left tackle of the future but that isn't a lock for 2024.
Packers News: Green Bay Opened to Moving Jordan Morgan Around
In a presser with team reporters, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich talked about Morgan playing tackle but didn't lock him into that position.
Stenavich said, "He’s natural on the edge. … I just want to see where he fits best for us with our best five out there. That may be at tackle, it may not be."
During his college career at the University of Arizona, Morgan played 2,153 total snaps at left tackle, notching 37 starts across three seasons.
Although he's only played one position, many draft experts believed he would transition to guard at the NFL level due to his 32 7/8-inch arms. The shorter arms give some people cause for concern about being out at tackle.
That may be the thought inside the Packers building as well. Rasheed Walker played LT in 2023 for the Packers and they now have a hole along the interior after Jon Runyan left town in free agency.
If the offensive staff believes Morgan is one of their five best offensive linemen and better suited at guard, that's where he'll line up in 2024.
They are letting the fans know early in the offseason not to pencil Morgan in at tackle.
