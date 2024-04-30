Packers Draft Pick Gets Rashan Gary's Attention for All the Wrong Reasons
One of the Packers' draft picks caught the eye of linebacker Rashan Gary.
We are officially past the NFL Draft after months of rumors, workouts, and a boatload of mock drafts. The Green Bay Packers were one of the most active teams on draft weekend, as they owned 11 total draft picks.
They were active on Day 3, where they had six total selections. One of those picks caught the attention of current linebacker Rashan Gary.
Packers News: Green Bay's 6th Round Pick Caught Rashan Gary's Eye on Social Media
With the 202 overall pick in the sixth round, the Packers selected OL Travis Glover from Georgia State University.
Shortly after the selection, Georgia State's Twitter page posted Glover swapped into a Packers jersey but there was something off with the picture. He was rocking No. 52, which is currently worn by LB Rashan Gary.
Gary noticed the swap and posted a response saying, "Who's gonna tell them?".
The former Michigan standout has been rocking 52 since entering the league and has no plans to switch.
Since donning No. 52 in Green Bay, he's finished with 179 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 31.5 sacks.
As for Glover, he wore No. 73 before changing over to No. 52 in 2023. During his time at Georgia State, he made the second-most starts in school history (57). He played at left tackle, right tackle, and left guard.
That versatility is a major bonus for Glover heading into 2024 but one thing will certainly have to change and that's his jersey number.
Gary won't be giving up No. 52, so Glover will have to find something else to rock for the 2024 campaign.
