3 Packers Undrafted Free Agents Who Can Make the 53-Man Roster
Which Packers UDFAs could crack the roster in 2024?
Who doesn't love a good underdog story? The Green Bay Packers have added a number of undrafted free agents to the roster after a really strong 2024 NFL Draft class. Are any of these UDFAs going to be able to crack one of the best rosters in the NFL?
There's always room for a feel-good story, and if a guy comes into the offseason program and lights it up, the Packers will have no choice but to keep them around. Let's take a look at some of the big names among the Packers' undrafted rookie class in 2024 and whether or not any of them have a shot at making this roster.
Who did the Packers steal after the 2024 NFL Draft?
1. Donovan Jennings, OT, South Florida
Donovan Jennings started 47 games at the collegiate level, 45 of which came at the left tackle position. Despite his experience at tackle, it could be his flexibility to play the guard position that keeps Jennings on an NFL roster right away.
Jennings received a $100,000 guarantee from the Packers, which isn't an absurd figure by any means, but it is a good indicator that he's part of their plans in 2024 as a practice squad player at the very least.
It's very possible that the Packers had a draftable grade on Jennings, which could make him one of the most likely undrafted players to ultimately crack the roster. Green Bay has done a little bit of reshuffling on the offensive line this offseason, cutting longtime left tackle David Bakhtiari and letting Jon Runyan Jr. leave in free agency. They are keeping the cupboard stocked with young talent and Jennings is a nice developmental swing option.