Packers Draft Perfect David Bakhtiari Replacement in Peter Schrager Mock
The Green Bay Packers find their new franchise LT in Peter Schrager's Mock Draft.
After a postseason run in 2023, the Green Bay Packers have made a bunch of moves this offseason to turn around this roster.
It started by signing Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney but letting go of key veterans like Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari. Both players were mainstays for 7-plus years in Titletown but all things are bound to change.
Bakhtiari has been dealing with knee injuries since 2021, only playing in 13 games over three seasons. Now with draft season approaching, teams are able to snag young prospects who can help improve their rosters.
NFL Network's Peter Schrager released his first mock draft and has the Packers selecting Georgia's Amarius Mims with the 25th overall pick.
Packers News: Peter Schrager Has Green Bay Picking Amarius Mims
With a hole at tackle, Mims would be a great selection. He is a beast standing at 6'8 and 340 pounds. In addition to being a mammoth presence on the field, Mims has outstanding length and quickness out of his stance.
The Georgia native has only logged eight career starts in college which could scare off some teams. Even though he's seen limited action, Mims is one of the most talented prospects in his position.
In 2023, Mims played in 297 offensive snaps, notching 168 pass-block snaps but gave up zero sacks. He also finished with a 75.6 overall grade per PFF.
The Packers have a franchise QB in Jordan Love with a flurry of playmakers on the outside. Snagging Mims to solidify the trenches would be a great idea and there aren't many tackles more talented than the 21-year-old.
More Packers news and rumors: