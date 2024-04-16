Packers Would Be Making Huge Mistake With Proposed Kenny Clark Trade
The Green Bay Packers wouldn't be smart to accept this proposed trade featuring Kenny Clark.
The Green Bay Packers head into the 2024 season with their confidence sky high. Last year, they showed they could compete with some of the best teams in the league even though they were the youngest team in the NFL with an average age of 25 years and eight months.
With another year under their belt, the Packers should be even better this upcoming season. One of the key veterans on the team is defensive tackle Kenny Clark. He's been in Green Bay for the past eight seasons after being selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
In a proposed deal on Lombardi Avenue, the Packers send Clark to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the 30th overall pick and a 2025 third-round pick.
Kenny Clark Trade Value Should Be Way Higher
This isn't a deal that Green Bay should truly consider. I get acquiring two draft picks for a defensive tackle who will turn 29 years old next season, but Clark's been an instinctive run defender throughout his career while also generating pressure along the interior. At 28 years old, he provides the team with a savvy veteran who won a bunch of big-time games.
Another reason why the trade wouldn't make much sense for Green Bay is because this would just open up another need for the defense. Losing a disruptive member on your defensive line would be a massive blow. Especially when the Packers believe they are ready to compete for a Super Bowl next year.
In his career with the Packers, Clark recorded 380 total tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 34 sacks, and seven forced fumbles.
Their defensive line already consists of Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, and Preston Smith. Removing Clark from the equation just creates more problems than it does solutions for the Packers.
The Packers need to continue nailing their moves to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl. Green Bay has the ninth-best odds at +2000 to win the title in 2024, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
