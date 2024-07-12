Packers' Division Rivals Off to Slow Starts With Key Rookies as Training Camp Approaches
We are rapidly approaching the start of football. Training camp around the league will begin next week and before you know it, we'll be full throttle into the football season.
The Green Bay Packers are feeling good about where they are headed and projected to be. Last season, the Packers went 9-8 and had an impressive postseason run. Now the target will be on their back but the news around the division is great for them, as organizations are off to slow starts with some key rookies.
NFL News: Multiple First-Round Picks Are Not Signed in NFC North
Five first-round picks have not been signed yet and four of them are within the NFC North. Those players are Chicago's QB Caleb Williams and WR Rome Odunze along with Minnesota's QB J.J. McCarthy and EDGE Dallas Turner.
Even though it's not completely rare that first-round picks aren't signed right before training camp, this isn't the best first impression for some young guys, especially two quarterbacks.
Williams is expected to the the Day 1 starter while McCarthy needs every practice rep he can get. Rookies report on July 16 for the Bears while rookies head to the facility on July 21 for the Vikings.
Not having these guys locked in isn't a smart decision from these front offices. That's bad business if you ask me because why hasn't this roadblock been resolved yet?
Teams have over a month off from the conclusion of mandatory minicamp to the start of training camp. That was the time to get something done but Chicago and Minnesota decided to do the opposite.
From a Packers perspective, this is great news. You want your division rivals to always have drama, especially as we head into a new season.
More Packers news and rumors: