Green Bay Packers Roster Tiers: From Locks to Long Shots
The Green Bay Packers are preparing to kick off training camp on July 22nd. That's a monumental milestone that signals the season is getting closer and closer. It also means the players have to be ready to show up and show out.
Green Bay's front office has done a tremendous job building a competitive roster from top to bottom. That competition will be fun to watch all season long, starting in camp.
Although a handful of players are locks to make the roster, most of them are determined to prove their worth to the team. Starting with the least likely, let's examine six categories of players based on their chances to make the Packers' initial 53-man roster at the end of the preseason.
Long Shots
These players are unlikely to make the team barring extraordinary circumstances.
Zyon Gilbert, Germon Green, Keshawn Banks, James Ester, Arron Mosby, Kenneth Odumegwu, Spencer Waege, Lecitus Smith, James Turner, Ralen Goforth, Christian Young, Jarveon Howard, Ellis Merriweather, Tyler Coyle, Travis Glover, Messiah Swinson, Joel Wilson, Julian Hicks, Alex McGough, Dimitri Stanley
At this stage, this group of players is pretty anonymous compared with the rest of the roster. Every once in a while, a tremendous story emerges out of training camp, and we'll see if that happens again this season. For now, there's not much to know about this group unless they begin turning heads when practice begins.