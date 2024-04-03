Packers' Davante Adams Trade Continues to Look Even Better in Hindsight
Green Bay trading away Devante Adams continues to look like a great deal for the Cheeseheads.
The NFL offseason allows teams around the league to change the roster up and make moves that set up the organization to improve in the present and also the future.
It's also a time when star players get moved and that is what happened on April 3. The Buffalo Bills traded WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston also received a 2025 fifth and sixth-round pick in the deal.
This move comes two years after the Packers shipped out Devante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders but luckily for the Green Bay, they got a massive haul in return.
The Packers received a 2022 first and second-round pick in exchange for the All-Pro receiver. Andy Herman of the Packer Report dished out a great thought on X, stating he doesn't think the Packers would have received multiple draft picks in a trade for Adams. And he's right.
If you look around the league, WRs aren't being moved for much now. Keenan Allen was sent to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 fourth-round pick. Diontae Johnson went to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 sixth-rounder. Jerry Jeudy headed to the Cleveland Browns for a collection of fifth and sixth-round picks in the 2024 draft.
All these playmaking options didn't fetch the package that Green Bay received for Adams. Now two years later, the Packers entire WR core is making less than $10 million in total.
The extra money allowed Green Bay to bring in the likes of Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney this offseason because they were able to allocate those funds to other areas of the team.
GM Brian Gutekunst certainly deserves a lot of credit for his moves.
The Packers have nailed their offseason moves thus far but need to make some more additions to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay has the ninth-best odds, at +2200, to win the title in 2024.
