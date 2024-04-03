6 Free Agents the Packers Should Sign Before NFL Draft
Which free agents do the Green Bay Packers need to sign before the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Green Bay Packers got aggressive at the beginning of NFL free agency and brought in former All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs as well as a new big-money safety in Xavier McKinney. But general manager Brian Gutekunst still has work to do and he's got a chance to continue upgrading this roster, even with 11 picks looming for the 2024 NFL Draft.
There are still some really good free agents available that could help this Packers roster, or could upgrade the depth on this team. Who should Gutekunst be trying to sign with just weeks remaining before the 2024 NFL Draft?
Let's take a look at a handful of options still out there.
1. Jamal Adams, S/LB
Someone is going to have to sign Jamal Adams eventually, right? When it comes to big names available, there are few bigger than Adams at this point. Although Adams was the centerpiece of a rather unpopular trade, he's historically been a really good, impactful player when healthy.
He had seven tackles for loss in just nine games played last year after coming off of a season-ending injury in 2022. There are obviously availability concerns here, but Adams attacks the line of scrimmage as well or better than almost any defensive back in the league.
There are definitely worse options for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, and Adams is someone who could also help this team floating in the box at the linebacker position or playing a dime defensive back role. He's an elite pass rusher for the position he plays.