Packers Cut Candidate Sees Injury Flare Up at Latest Practice
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are wrapping up their voluntary organized team activities this week before they get together for the mandatory minicamp between June 11 and 13. After that, the team will take a break before they reconvene for training camp on Monday, July 22.
Throughout this time, the Packers will try to finalize their training camp roster before they make a judgment on the last roster spots ahead of next season.
One of the players who are trying to make the roster is veteran Alex McGough. Unfortunately, however, the 28-year-old wasn't able to finish practice today as his injury flared up, according to Packers insider Andy Herman.
Packers News: Alex McGough Suffers Injury on Tuesday
McGough was signed to the Packers practice squad in the 2023 offseason before signing a reserve/future contract with the team in January 2024. Prior to his comeback attempt to the NFL, he had won a USFL MVP and championship with the Birmingham Stallions.
During this offseason, McGough went through a surprising positional change when he was listed as a wide receiver for the first time in his career.
This was understandable as the Packers already have Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt as backups to Jordan Love to start the season. He may have had a better chance of making the roster as a receiver but this injury might be an obstacle in the way.
The Packers have a young, deep, and talented receiver corps with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks leading the way. Bo Melton and Malik Heath are waiting for their turns, which makes McGough's path to roster spot very tricky. Perhaps this injury will accelerate the seemingly inevitable release of the former FIU star.