Packers QB Making Shocking Position Change for 2024 Season
The Green Bay Packers make a surprising change in their depth chart ahead of next year.
By Cem Yolbulan
As general manager Brian Gutekunst has been hinting at since the start of the offseason, the Green Bay Packers will have a quarterback competition in the preseason. Sean Clifford will battle it out against the seventh-round pick Michael Pratt to get the chance to be Jordan Love's backup for next season. Another player who was initially signed as a potential competitor for the backup QB role, however, is giving up on that hope completely and changing positions.
Alex McGough, who was signed by the Packers in the 2023 offseason spent last year with the practice squad before signing a reserve/future contract after the season. The former USFL MVP with the Birmingham Stallions will be continuing his pro career as a wide receiver for the Packers.
Packers QB Alex McGough Switching to Wide Receiver for Next Season
According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the former seventh-round pick out of FIU will try to make the Packers' final roster as a receiver instead of a signal-caller.
This is relatively surprising since McGough has had a successful QB career in the USFL despite never making it on an NFL rotation. At age 28, he could have continued finding success outside the NFL as a quarterback. Instead, he is challenging himself to find a place in the crowded WR room in Green Bay.
The Packers have one of the youngest and deepest receiver rotations in the league. Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Dontayvion Wicks will continue to be the primary targets for Love, while Bo Melton and Malik Heath are waiting for their turns to have a larger role. Whether there is any room in that rotation for McGough remains to be seen.