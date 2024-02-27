Packers Hint at Backup QB Competition in 2024
The Green Bay Packers are looking into selecting another quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
By Cem Yolbulan
Heading into the offseason, the quarterback was probably the position with the fewest questions on the Green Bay Packers roster. With Jordan Love establishing himself as the franchise QB and Sean Clifford having been drafted as the backup last season, the Packers seemed set for years to come. However, the latest press conference by general manager Brian Gutekunst highlighted the possibility that things might change in the quarterback rotation next season.
At the NFL Scouting Combine, Gutekunst talked to the reporters, giving an update on the latest in Titletown. One of the fascinating things he said involved his plan to select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Packers Looking to Draft Another Quarterback
Underlining the importance of the position, Gutekunst said he wants to "get back to drafting multiple quarterbacks."
This is understandable considering that Green Bay drafted Jordan Love when Aaron Rodgers was still there and had him sit on the bench for three seasons before giving him the starting role.
Former Penn State standout Sean Clifford was drafted in the fifth round last season and didn't see much action as Love's backup in 2023. Now, he will have some competition for his QB2 role.
Packers fans are no strangers to this strategy. Green Bay's legendary general manager Ron Wolf built his reputation on consistently drafting high-upside quarterbacks even when he didn't need one to later trade them for high draft picks. He planted the seeds for the seamless transition from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love as franchise quarterbacks in Green Bay.
