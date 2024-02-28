Packers GM Puts Anders Carlson on Hot Seat With Combine Comments
The Green Bay Packers might make some changes to their kicking rotation in the new season.
By Cem Yolbulan
Green Bay Packers kicker Anders Carlson has been on the hot seat since the brutal loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, where he missed a costly field goal.
The rookie was one of the least reliable kickers in the NFL last season, ranking 29th in extra point percentage and 23rd in field goal percentage. This has pushed the Packers to bring in another kicker to compete with Carlson for the starting job next season. Now, there is even more indication that the 25-year-old kicker might not be kicking in Titletown next season.
Packers Kicker Anders Carlson is Officially On the Hot Seat
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine. One of the topics of conversation was naturally the status of Carlson.
According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Gutekunst and the organization are losing patience with the kicker.
The message from the Packers to Carlson is clear: improve or get replaced.
And that is understandable. The Packers had one of the greatest kickers of all-time Mason Crosby during their deep postseason runs and Super Bowl win. Every team trying to win the Super Bowl has to have a reliable, consistent kicker.
Gutekunst has reiterated the ambitious goal of winning the Super Bowl next season in his press conference. If that is the objective, Green Bay simply can't start the season with a massive question mark as a kicker.
This would have trickle-down effects where it starts affecting offensive play-calling and decision-making. It behooves the front office to not put head coach Matt LaFleur in a situation like that.
