3 Best Remaining Free Agents the Packers Can Still Sign After the Draft
The Green Bay Packers should feel really good about their roster heading into the 2024 offseason, especially after a strong 2024 NFL Draft class coming in. Even after adding a bunch of new young talent to the roster, general manager Brian Gutekunst may want to dip his toes back into NFL free agency and see what veterans he could add to this roster.
One of the youngest rosters in the NFL.
There are veterans available that could take this Packers roster to another level in 2024, including some players who have likely sat in free agency a little too long. With the 2024 NFL Draft now in the books, who could the Packers look to steal out of NFL free agency?
1. Stephon Gilmore, CB
The Packers' decision not to draft a cornerback until the 7th round (Kalen King, Penn State) was one of the most curious decisions they made in the entire 2024 NFL Draft. The cornerback position was seemingly this team's biggest area of need going into the draft, and other teams seemed to think the same.
The Packers got jumped in the first round of the draft by the Detroit Lions, who took Alabama's Terrion Arnold. They got jumped in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles who took Iowa's Cooper DeJean.
Once the draft was over, the Packers declined Eric Stokes's fifth-year option, creating even more question marks at the cornerback position. A veteran like Stephon Gilmore could come in and play a big role for this Packers team. He was extremely effective last year for the Dallas Cowboys, allowing just 55.8 percent of throws into his coverage to be completed (with two interceptions).