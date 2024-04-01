Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Makes Shocking Admission About Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs Situation
Head coach Matt LaFleur made comments on the situation surrounding Aaron Jones and Josh Jacobs.
The Green Bay Packers entered the offseason feeling good about the direction of the club after notching a playoff win and seemingly finding another franchise quarterback (for the third straight decade).
Nonetheless, Green Bay headed into free agency and was aggressive in upgrading the roster but it came at the expense of a key veteran contributor, Aaron Jones.
Management asked Jones to take a pay cut for 2024 but he refused. The Packers pivoted and decided to release Jones, leading them to sign RB Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal.
That caught many people by surprise and head coach Matt LaFleur is one of them.
“It kind of caught me off guard, to be honest with you,” LaFleur told the Wisconsin State Journal. “There were some other things in play, obviously with Aaron Jones, and I didn’t quite know how everything was going to go. It just happened really fast on that Monday.”
Packers News: The Aaron Jones Split and Signing Josh Jacobs Caught Matt LaFleur Off Guard
GM Brian Gutekunst made multiple public statements saying that Jones would be back with the Pack for 2024 but things change quickly in this league.
They were hoping that Jones would have taken the pay cut to stick around but that wasn't the case.
Instead, they brought in a 26-year-old tailback in Jacobs who has recorded three seasons with 1,000-plus rushing yards.
LaFleur is excited about the addition of Jacobs. He said, "I’m not involved in those types of conversations. But we were super excited [to get Jacobs].”
The Packers have nailed their offseason moves thus far but need to make some more additions to improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Green Bay has the ninth-best odds, at +2200, to win the title in 2024.
