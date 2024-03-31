3 Former Super Bowl Champs the Packers Could Still Sign in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers made a big splash in free agency but should add some experienced veterans to their core.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers made plenty of big moves this offseason with the arrival of Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney in free agency. These splashes certainly excited Packers fans but there are still holes that need to be filled.
Fortunately for Packers fans, there are still plenty of impactful players still available on the market. This list includes former Super Bowl winners, which would be very valuable for a young team trying to take the leap next year. Let's take a look.
Donovan Smith, OT
Currently, the biggest need for the Packers is in the offensive line. Green Bay would start Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Sean Rhyan, and Zach Tom if the season were to start today. Bringing back most of the starters from last season is great, but the depth behind them is clearly a big weakness.
David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan, and Yosh Nijman are no longer here, which creates a big void in the O-line.
Who better to fill it than two-time Super Bowl winner Donovan Smith?
The former second-round pick Smith spent the first eight seasons of his career in Tampa Bay. Here, he protected Tom Brady, winning a title with him in 2020. Last season, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and helped Patrick Mahomes repeat as Super Bowl winner.
With extensive experience at left tackle, Smith would fit seamlessly as the blindside protector for Jordan Love. At age 30, Smith still has a lot of fuel in the tank as he played 92% of snaps last season.
The Chiefs would presumably like to keep him around but he is still unsigned and available. For the right price, he should be able to be poached to Titletown.