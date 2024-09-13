Packers Coach Makes Puzzling Statement About Key Positional Battle
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers had a disappointing start to the 2024 NFL season as they dropped a highly winnable game to the Eagles in Week 1. Plus, they lost Jordan Love to an MCL sprain and will likely start Malik Willis under center against the Colts on Sunday.
That, however, may not be the only change on the offensive end. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich signaled a shift in player usage at tight end in his latest remarks.
One of the most noticeable decisions the Packers made offensively in Week 1 was playing Tucker Kraft significantly more than Luke Musgrave. Not only did Kraft get 64 snaps to Musgrave's 17, but he was also more involved offensively, finishing with two catches for 37 yards, while Musgrave was quiet. This was rather surprising as Musgrave technically started the game and had taken most of the first-team reps in the preseason.
Even though Kraft played better overall, Stenavich told the media not to expect the same kind of split in the snap count going forward.
Packers News: Luke Musgrave To Get More Opportunities
Kraft is likely a better blocker than Musgrave. But, he also made more plays against the Eagles. Musgrave made a mistake running the route on one crucial play that ended with a Jordan Love interception.
All of this caused Packers fans to assume that Kraft had won the position battle after Week 1, but the coaching staff doesn't seem entirely sold. Musgrave, who has better physical and athletic tools, looks like he will continue to get opportunities. How he fares in those chances will decide on his future with the Packers.