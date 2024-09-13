4 Packers Starters Who Already Need to Be Benched
The Green Bay Packers are putting the final touches on their game plan for Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, but you better believe the coaching staff is taking a hard look at their roster after an up-and-down Week 1. Sure, there were strong performances—Xavier McKinney was everywhere, and Tucker Kraft was as advertised—but the glaring struggles were impossible to ignore.
The Packers’ Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles wasn’t just about facing a top-tier team—it was about missed assignments, blown coverages, and some genuinely ugly performances from players Green Bay had pegged as key contributors this season. In the unforgiving world of the NFL, there’s not much time for a grace period. And while it’s only been one week, some starters are already putting their jobs on the line.
The Packers pride themselves on competition at every position, but after some alarming performances in Week 1, it’s time to take a closer look at a few starters who could be heading to the bench.
T.J. Slaton
T.J. Slaton winning the starting defensive tackle job over former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt was one of the more surprising outcomes of training camp. Wyatt has the athletic profile and raw physical tools to be a difference-maker, but Slaton’s consistency earned him the nod to start the season.
However, after Week 1, it’s clear Slaton’s grip on the starting role might already be slipping.
Slaton logged 40 snaps in the Packers’ opener against the Eagles and posted an underwhelming PFF grade of 42.7, ranking him 94th out of 110 qualified defensive linemen in Week 1. His inability to consistently shed blockers in the run game contributed to the Eagles’ dominance at the line of scrimmage—a major factor in Green Bay’s struggles.
Wyatt played 36 snaps, and while he wasn’t perfect, he brought more juice as a pass rusher and held his ground more effectively against the run. Wyatt’s athleticism and ability to penetrate the backfield make him a more disruptive presence, and his performance in Week 1 might have given him the edge in what could become a shifting dynamic on the defensive line.
Slaton’s starting spot is no longer safe. If Wyatt continues to outplay him, we could see their roles reversed as soon as Week 2. Green Bay needs more production in the trenches, and the clock is ticking for Slaton to prove he deserves to keep his job.