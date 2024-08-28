Packers Boot Veteran From 53-Man Roster With Sudden Release on Wednesday
The Green Bay Packers have had an offseason filled with different transactions as they prepare for the 2024 season.
This group has the foundation set with Jordan Love locked in for the future and another year of these playmakers gaining experience.
But despite this, they had a heated battle happening at the kicker position with Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph competing. They released Carlson on Tuesday but continued to trim the roster on Wednesday.
Packers News: Green Bay Released Greg Joseph
Per senior writer Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com, Green Bay decided to release Joseph. This may catch some fans by surprise as both Carlson and Joseph were battling all summer for the starting kicker position but it's clear neither guy snatched the job.
During the preseason, Joseph went 3-of-4 on field goal attempts and 2-of-2 on extra point attempts. The FAU product also has five years of experience but that wasn't enough to earn him the starting job.
This led the Packers to claim rookie kicker Brayden Narveson off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. The 24-year-old went 6-of-7 on field goal attempts during the 2024 preseason. In addition, he went 2-of-2 on field goal attempts.
Now with no kicker on the roster outside of Narveson, he has a clear path to being the starter in 2024. The Packers can still re-sign either Joseph or Carlson but presently, they decided to go in a different direction.
Another thing that may sting is that new quarterback Malik Willis will be wearing the same No. 2 that Joesph had this summer.
