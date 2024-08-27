Packers Make Big Change at Kicker With Surprise Cut on Roster Deadline Day
By Jovan Alford
One of the biggest storylines at Green Bay Packers training camp was the kicking competition involving second-year placekicker Anders Carlson.
Carlson didn’t have the best rookie season in 2023 as he made 27-of-33 field goals and was 34-of-39 extra points. On paper, those kicking stats don’t look horrible, but he struggled from 40-plus yards out, making 7-of-13 field goals.
Based on his struggles, which also appeared in the postseason, the Packers brought in some competition in the form of Greg Joseph and Alex Hale. Joseph was considered the main comp for Carlson as he has numerous NFL experience, but he wasn’t perfect this summer.
However, the Packers decided they must release one of these kickers before Tuesday’s 4 pm ET deadline.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on Tuesday that Green Bay cut Carlson ahead of the 53-man deadline. The second-year kicker made 3-of-4 field goals in the preseason, but in the finale against the Baltimore Ravens, Carlson missed a 32-yard field goal wide right.
It wasn’t a good look for Carlson as Joseph made two field goals from 55 and 36 yards out. The Packers could decide to roll with Joseph as their starting kicker for Week 1. Or Green Bay could look to add a kicker before the 4 pm ET deadline as other teams are releasing backup kickers on their rosters.
The Packers likely didn’t want to cut ties with the 26-year-old Carlson, but for where they want to go this season, head coach Matt LaFleur couldn’t take the chance on him potentially costing them a game.
