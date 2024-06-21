Packers Bitter Rival Has Delusional Expectation for 2024 Campaign
The NFC North has the chance to be an interesting division during the 2024 season. The top two teams rolling into the campaign are the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers, who went 12-5 and 9-8 respectively.
Those two clubs are running it back with the same nucleus from last year but made a few tweaks. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears will have different quarterbacks under center so things may be a bit rough at times.
Specifically, the Vikings downgraded from Kirk Cousins to Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy. Despite this massive shift at quarterback, safety Camryn Bynum has laughably high hopes for Minnesota.
Packers News: Vikings Safety Camryn Bynum Believes They Are A Super Bowl Team
Bynum was a guest on NFL Network'sThe Insiders, where he showcased his immense confidence in his team.
"I expect a Super Bowl. Everybody says that, and everybody should say that. But you look at the guys on the team, you look at the locker room, all the experience we have. Look how much depth we have, especially on the defense. So many guys. It's almost weird looking around, you're like, OK how are we all going to get on the field? There's just so many ballers."- Camryn Bynum
The Vikings do have a nice collection of weapons on offense that features Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones, and Jordan Addison. Even though they have these playmakers, they massively regressed at quarterback.
In six years with the Vikings, Cousins averaged 264.4 passing yards per game. As for Darnold, who will be the starter with McCarthy struggling, only averages 182.8 passing yards per game.
The offense is going to take a step back, which means the defense needs to take a step up. That isn't something that I expect to happen either.
In 2023, the Vikings were 16th in the league in total defense (333.2) and 24th in pass defense (234.5). They also lost Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum in free agency, who were top two pass rushers, combining for 24.5 sacks last year.
They replaced those guys with a combination of Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginklel, and rookie Dallas Turner.
That is certainly a risk but I don't believe this unit will be able to overcome the offense's eventual troubles.
It's a good thing to believe in your team but the Vikings don't have a real shot of winning the Super Bowl. Everyone knows it, especially those in Green Bay.
