Packers Get Big Josh Jacobs Injury News on Wednesday
Green Bay Packers fans couldn't wait to hear about Josh Jacobs when the team's organized team activities (OTAs) opened last week. After moving on from former No. 1 running back Aaron Jones, the Packers inked Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract to begin free agency.
The Packers fanbase didn't hear much regarding the veteran rusher from the first set of voluntary sessions, though. Jacobs was limited due to a nagging hamstring injury that limited his OTA participation, leaving many to wonder if it would jeopardize the rest of his offseason.
Fortunately, Green Bay's supporters received a much-needed update on Wednesday.
Packers Injury News: Josh Jacobs Returns to OTAs
The Packers began the second phase of OTAs on Wednesday and Jacobs was there in full force, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Not only was the 26-year-old rusher in attendance, but he even participated in on-field drills, signaling that his hamstring issue is likely in the rearview.
You can see Jacobs practicing breaking tackles in the video below.
TMJ4 News' Ashley Washburn also shared a video that shows Jacobs practicing his footwork on the sidelines. If his hamstring was still plaguing him, chances are that he wouldn't have cut as swiftly as he did.
The fact that Jacobs looks as close to 100% as can be is highly encouraging. The former Raiders RB has big shoes to fill after Jones racked up nearly 6,000 rushing yards and 77 touchdowns across seven seasons with the Packers.
The good news is that Jacobs is more than capable of excelling in an RB1 role. The two-time Pro Bowl back amassed 5,545 rushing yards and 46 TDs — while adding 1,448 receiving yards on 197 receptions. He was also the NFL's best rusher at one point, having led the league in rushing yards (1,653), rushing yards per game (97.2), and scrimmage yards (2,053) in 2022.
The Jordan Love-led passing attack was among the best in the NFL last season, but the Packers' run game was fairly average. Hopefully, a healthy Jacobs can change that so Green Bay can go back to being a force on the ground. With the team's talented group of pass-catchers keeping opposing defenses honest, the ex-Alabama product could see plenty of juicy opportunities.
Despite how excited Packers fans are to see Jacobs in a real-game situation, oddsmakers have low expectations for him next season. FanDuel Sportsbook is projecting the former 2019 first-rounder to rush for just 950.5 yards with 7.5 touchdowns in 2024.
Let's hope that, for the sake of the Packers' championship aspirations, Jacobs proves his doubters wrong by exceeding expectations.
