Josh Jacobs Disrespected By Packers Prop Bet Projections
Newly acquired RB Josh Jacobs isn't getting much love from oddsmakers for the 2024 campaign.
The Green Bay Packers decided to switch things up in the backfield this offseason. Management approached Aaron Jones to take a pay cut for 2024 but the UTEP product declined which led to him being released.
The Packers ended up pivoting and signing free agent RB Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million deal to become the new lead tailback in the backfield.
Jacobs, 26, has showcased the ability to be a prominent playmaker in the league but oddsmakers aren't too high on Jacobs for next season. FanDuel Sportsbook has released rushing yard and touchdown props for 2024 and Jacobs' numbers aren't listed high.
FanDuel has listed Jacobs at 1000.5 total rushing yards with 7.5 total rushing touchdowns.
This is too low when you think about it. Jacobs is entering the prime of his career while heading to a better team.
Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love is the best combo of QB/head coach that Jacobs has played with. Him stepping into this offense should take his game to the next level.
In three of the five seasons that Jacobs has played in, he's notched 1000-rushing yards. He also scored at least nine rushing scores from 2020-2022.
The 2019 first-round pick will have to face lighter boxes due to the fact that Love showed his elite play last year and the abundance of young playmakers spread out on the offense.
The two-time Pro Bowler is a violent runner who is tough to bring down but can break away from defenders.
If you want to smash the Over on this bet, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you receive $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager.
More Packers coverage:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.