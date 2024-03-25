Raiders Head Coach Clearly Salty About Packers Signing Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs' former team can't get over their superstar choosing the Green Bay Packers.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers had an eventful free agency so far. Perhaps the signature transaction of their offseason has been bringing in Josh Jacobs from the Las Vegas Raiders. Star running back signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers when free agency started.
Losing their star offensive weapon clearly hurt the Raiders as coach Antonio Pierce still seems a bit salty about Jacobs' departure.
Jacobs has consistently been the most trusted hand for the Raiders' offense ever since he was drafted in the first round in the 2019 NFL Draft. Making two Pro Bowls and leading the league in rushing in 2022, the former Alabama man has established himself as one of the best running backs in the league.
Therefore, it's understandable that rookie head coach Antonio Pierce would have wanted his most productive offensive player back in his first full season. That's why he resorted to the cliché of "money talks, BS walks".
"Don't like to see it. I made it known - the heartbeat, a Raider through and through. But, as we all know, it's a business. You hear that line...Money talks, BS walks, right? And he had to do what's best for him and his family and I wish him the best, but that one hurt."- Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce
The Raiders could have easily held onto their star by paying him what he was worth. When you don't, someone else will, and you lose the right to complain about players preferring more money.
