Packers at Big Disadvantage for Eagles Game Due to Hotel Situation
It's finally gameday, Packer nation! After months of moves, rumors, and constant chatter, it's finally time for the real games to count. The Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to square off in Brazil on Friday night.
This is a neutral site game for both sides but of course, there are some disadvantages when playing in another country.
And the Packers have something else to deal with on Friday before even getting to the stadium.
Packers News: Green Bay Has Long Game Day Commute
The Eagles are the home team in this contest so they got a hotel that was located closer to the stadium. As for the Packers, they are in a hotel that is farther away from the stadium and have a game-day commute that is estimated to be between 1.5-2 hours due to heavy traffic per Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.
That isn't ideal for these guys as they will be looking to get to the stadium to start warming up ahead of this NFC showdown. No one likes sitting in traffic on a regular day so on game day, it will feel even more annoying.
But despite this, the Packers will still need to come out and be ready to roll. This offseason they made acquisitions like Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney to raise the floor of the team. They also have Jordan Love stepping into his second year as the signal caller and looking to start things off with a bang.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Eagles are -2.5 point favorites with the moneyline listed at +108 in favor of the Packers.
More Packers news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.