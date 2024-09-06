3 Packers Who Won't Survive the Season in Green Bay
There are only a handful of teams who finished the 2023 season as strong as the Green Bay Packers, who would have made it to the NFC Championship Game instead of the San Francisco 49ers if it weren't for issues in the kicking game.
The Packers had an upset win to open up the 2023-24 postseason against the Dallas Cowboys in impressive, dominant fashion before nearly upsetting the 49ers, and now they head into the 2024 season with a young roster and a ton of optimism for the future.
Understandably so. As a result, however, the stakes are higher for players currently on the Packers' roster. There could be a handful of players on this Packers team who end up getting cut or traded before the end of the season. Let's take a look at a handful of names that should be on the radar there.
1. Brayden Narveson - Kicker
As previously mentioned, it was kicking woes that ended up sinking the Packers' ship in the playoffs last season. The Packers used a sixth-round pick in last year's draft on Auburn kicker Anders Carlson, hoping to solve that issue over the long-term, but they were back to the drawing board this offseason.
Despite bringing in a number of kickers for competition, including Greg Joseph, the Packers actually decided not to keep any of the guys they had in their offseason program and instead snagged Brayden Narveson off of waivers from the Titans. Narveson spent time at Iowa State, Western Kentucky, and NC State at the collegiate level before getting his shot with the Titans this offseason.
He clearly impressed the Packers, but Green Bay does have some insurance with Alex Hale on the practice squad. If Narveson struggles at any point this season, the Packers probably won't hesitate to pull the plug.