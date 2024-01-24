Packers Announce Joe Barry News That Fans Have Been Waiting For
The latest Packers news includes reports that Joe Barry has been relieved of his duties as the team's defensive coordinator.
The Green Bay Packers exceeded expectations this season, and with a young core of the roster this is a franchise that's heading in the right direction. But there was one lingering issue fans coulnd't get over.
Joe Barry was clearly not the long-term answer as the defensive coordinator. That's been clear across his three years in Green Bay.
Well the Packers didn't wait long to address that issue, giving fans the offseason gift they were hoping for.
Packers News: Joe Barry Fired
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday morning that Barry will not return as the Packers' defensive coordinator in 2024. This news comes early enough in the offseason that Green Bay will have plenty of time to pursue all of the top available candidates to take over his job.
Barry's defenses haven't been terrible on paper: Green Bay gave up the NFL's 13th, 17th and 10th most points over the last three years. But points don't tell the whole story. Pro Football Focus had the Packers graded out as the NFL's 10th-worst defense in 2023 after being the 11th-worst in 2022.
This unit has not lived up to its potential by any stretch of the imagination. And Barry's play-calling was always the prime culprit.
Despite some strange stuff going on with Jaire Alexander, Packers fans have to be feeling excited about this latest development.
The sky is the limit for this young Packers team, and Barry's firing goes a long way to improving the squad's Super Bowl aspirations for next season.
