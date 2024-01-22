3 Reasons the Packers Will Win the Super Bowl in 2025
The 2024 Green Bay Packers have some exciting reasons why they can win the Super Bowl LIX
The Green Bay Packers had a fascinating 2023 season. There is now excitement heading into the 2024 offseason. This team was the youngest in the NFL at 25.7 years old and will grow from their postseason experience.
This group has many intriguing elements on the team that will delight the fans. We'll name three reasons the Packers have a chance to win the 2025 Super Bowl.
1. Jordan Love
Jordan Love was given the starting job in 2023 after Green Bay traded away Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets in the offseason. Love flashed tremendously for the Packers after riding the bench for three years.
That time allowed Love to learn from one of the best signal callers in the league and boy did that pan out this year. The Utah State product showed he's a franchise quarterback and has all the tools needed to thrive. Love owns a rocket of an arm and can make throws off-platform when needed.
The 25-year-old finished the season ranked in the Top 10 in multiple categories. Love was seventh in the NFL in passing yards (4,159), second in passing touchdowns (32), and ninth in QBR (62.1). He also showed the lights aren't too bright for him during the postseason.
In two games, Love completed 67% of his throws for 466 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. He had a near-perfect performance in the Wild Card win over the Cowboys. Love went 16-of-21 for 272 yards and three passing scores with a QB rating of 157.2. Furthermore, this performance came on the road in front of a rowdy crowd.