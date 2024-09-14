Packers Announce Anthem Singer for Week 2 vs. Colts
The Green Bay Packers are one of the most exciting teams to watch around the NFL this season. In 2023, the Packers took the league by storm in the first season post-Aaron Rodgers.
Jordan Love took over as the starting quarterback and showcased that the Packers were in good shape. They didn't start the 2024 season the way they had envisioned with Love going down with a sprained MCL.
Green Bay also lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-29 but has a brand new opportunity on Sunday. They will be hosting the Indianapolis Colts in their 2024 home opener as they look to go 1-1.
But before the action takes place on the field, the Packers announced who will be singing the national anthem ahead of the cross-conference tilt.
Packers News: Green Bay Reveals Who Will Be Singing the National Anthem
The Packers announced that the country duo Neon Moon will be singing the national anthem and the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing will perform a flyover.
Noelle and Josh Bohannon are a husband and wife duo that make up Neon Moon. They first appeared back in 2015 with their 52 Songs Project. They are originally from Nashville, Tennessee but are now based in Los Angeles.
This will be the first time they are performing the national anthem at an NFL game.
Hopefully, this duo can give the Packers a boost in front of the home crowd. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Colts are three-point favorites with the Packers moneyline listed at +128.
