Packers Already Disrespecting Aaron Jones With Latest Decision
The Green Bay Packers are already putting Aaron Jones on the back burner.
The Green Bay Packers have made a flurry of moves this offseason after a positive 2023 campaign. After making it to the Divisional Round in the playoffs, the Packers weren't content with their roster.
They added Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney in free agency but also parted ways with one of their core guys Aaron Jones.
They approached Jones and asked him to take a pay cut but he declined. They decided to cut him before pivoting to Jacobs.
Jones ended up joining a division rival in the Minnesota Vikings and will face off against his former team twice in 2024.
The Packers also wasted no time moving on from Jones in all aspects.
Packers News: Green Bay Is Giving Away Aaron Jones' Number
The Green Bay Packers just made 11 total selections in the 2024 NFL Draft and decided to give one of these upcoming rookies Jones' old jersey number.
In the fourth round, the Packers selected safety, Evan Williams, from the University of Oregon. The Packers immediately gave Williams that No. 33, which he wore during his time at Oregon.
As for Jones, this might not go over lightly, as he wore No. 33 in all seven years with the Packers. In those threads, he piled up 5,940 rushing yards, 2,076 receiving yards, and 63 total touchdowns.
It might sting a bit more for the former UTEP product because he didn't want to leave Green Bay. He was forced out of town and now they are already giving away his number.
There's just another added element to the rivalry between the Vikings and Packers in 2024.
More Packers news and rumors: