Packers Already 'Confident' New Arrival Will Thrive in Starting Role
The Green Bay Packers have a talented roster, which is looking to take that next step this fall. This offseason the Packers had multiple position battles that were transpiring to have the best player out on the field.
One of the biggest competitions in Green Bay was at the kicking position. The Packers had Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph battling against one another but neither guy locked down the job. Both men were released as the Packers claimed Brayden Narveson off waivers.
Narveson has already turned heads at practice, which has instilled confidence in the people around the building.
Packers News: Matt LaFleur Has Confidence in Brayden Narveson
Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to reporters on Sunday and revealed Narveson has kicked in two practices thus far. LaFleur already has faith in him as he's been lights out in those practices.
"I’ve seen enough to be confident in him."- Matt LaFleur
That sentiment has been circulating around the organization as Jaire Alexander and Jayden Reed have also liked what they saw.
Alexander went up to LaFleur during practice and said he loves Narveson after seeing him drill some kicks in practice. Then Reed shouted, "He like that!" when Narveson spoke to reporters on Sunday.
Even though Narveson was only claimed by the Packers on Aug. 28, he has made a positive impression on his new squad.
In the preseason with the Tennessee Titans, he went 6-of-7 on field goal attempts and 2-of-2 on extra point attempts.
With no other kicker on the active roster, Narveson has a clear path to being the starter and making a significant impact in 2024, especially with everyone in the org backing him.
More Packers news and rumors: