Newest Packers Addition Already Turning Heads In Practice
The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most talked about teams this offseason. That was due to their stellar 2023 season that was headlined by the emergence of Jordan Love.
After going 9-8 last season, making the playoffs, and doing damage in the dance, they caught the attention of the NFL world.
Unfortunately, the postseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers was overshadowed by Anders Carlson's missing a 41-yard field goal.
The Packers had a competition this summer between Carlson and Greg Joseph but both players were released this past week. Green Bay then claimed Brayden Narveson off the waivers and he's already off to a great start.
Packers News: Brayden Narveson Already off to a Great Start
Head coach Matt LaFleur was speaking with Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on an upcoming podcast and discussed Narveson.
LaFleur said that the 24-year-old nailed his first kick in practice, which was a 56-yarder into the wind. He continued to make kicks in practice and it caught the attention of cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Alexander went up to LaFleur and said, "Man, I love this guy."
Although it's still early, this is a great sign. The kicking situation in Green Bay was shaky, which caused some doubt. Neither Carlson nor Joseph gained the trust of the coaching staff so they went in a different direction.
And as of now, it looks like the right call. Narveson spent the summer with the Tennessee Titans before being let go. He went 6-of-7 on field goal attempts and 2-of-2 on extra points in the preseason.
He was quickly picked up by Green Bay and already made a positive impression on his teammates. The next step is all about translating this play into the regular season when the games matter.
