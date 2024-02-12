Big-Name Players Rave Over New Packers Hire
The Green Bay Packers' new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has the endorsement of defensive superstars.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers took plenty of fans and media members by surprise when they announced the hiring of Jeff Hafley as their new defensive coordinator. After parting ways with Joe Barry in the offseason, the Packers were widely expected to go with a more experienced defensive coordinator or someone with ties to Green Bay. Hafley, who spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Boston College Eagles, was neither of those things. In fact, the 44-year-old hadn't worked as a defensive coordinator in the pros previously.
However, Hafley has the backing of plenty of elite athletes, with whom he had worked in his previous stops. Widely credited with the defensive transformation in Ohio State in 2019, Hafley has been endorsed by some big-name players, which should help ease any concern Packers fans may have.
New Packers DC Receives Rave Reviews From Star Defenders
The Athletic's Matt Schneidman wrote about what his former players said about Hafley. After having talked to Rams safety Jordan Fuller, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, and Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie who will be reuniting with his coach from Boston College, Schneidman's reporting includes rave reviews of Hafley.
"He’s really good at helping guys to see certain things the way he sees it and it really, really slows the game down."- Jordan Fuller on Packers DC Jeff Hafley
Calling him a "Wizard" with his mind as his superpower, Fuller had nothing but glowing things to say about his former coach. Sherman praised his approach leading up to a game where he doesn't leave any stone unturned.
These qualities will come in handy in Hafley's first season in Titletown. The Packers' secondary struggled with consistency all of last season, despite having plenty of defensive talent on the roster. Hafley's experience there should help get this defense to the next level.
Packers fans were already delighted about Joe Barry's departure. The latest reporting about their new guy in charge of defensive play-calling will only multiply their excitement levels for 2024.