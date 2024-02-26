Packers a Perfect Fit for a Recently Released Veteran
A veteran defender in the secondary is now available. Will the Packers look at adding a player to the secondary?
The Green Bay Packers are one of the teams that are confident going into the offseason. They are coming off a 9-8 campaign that featured a Divisional Round exit in the playoffs. Green Bay has a few holes to fill on that roster but that's what free agency and the draft is for.
The legal tampering period starts on March 11th at 12 p.m. ET and that's when teams can begin speaking to unrestricted free agents. PerOvertheCap, the Packers are sitting on $2.3 million in cap space but that number can easily rise with cuts and contract restructures.
Green Bay has Keisean Nixon hitting the open market and that leaves a cornerback spot now open. After dishing out Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills before the trade deadline, Green Bay struggled to replace him in 2023.
Xavien Howard is Set to Hit the Open Market
The Miami Dolphins are set to release CB Xavien Howard at the start of the new league year. He's a name that Green Bay should keep a close eye on. Howard is an instinctive playmaker on the backend who can generate takeaways. The 30-year-old has good eyes and ball skills to make plays when the football is coming his way.
The Baylor product has recorded 331 total tackles, 95 pass deflections, and 29 interceptions in his eight-year career.
The Packers already have a No. 1 cornerback in Jaire Alexander. They need to find him a dependable running mate to line up on the opposite side. Howard could provide them with just that.
Green Bay could also use a veteran in that locker room. They had the youngest team in the league in 2023 at 25.1 years old. That leadership could mean the difference between another one-and-done playoff run and a push for the Packers' first NFC Championship of the Jordan Love era.
