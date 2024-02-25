3 Players the Packers Must Target With the No. 25 Pick
The Green Bay Packers will have plenty of different choices in the 2024 NFL Draft in April.
The Green Bay Packers ended the 2023 season on such a high note. They made the playoffs with Jordan Love at the helm, even though many people around the NFL thought they would be going through a rebuilding year.
Fortunately for them, it looks like Green Bay has found their franchise quarterback so the most important position is taken care of. Now it's about continuing to add talent and more foundational pieces to the organization.
The Packers own the No. 25 overall pick and will have their choice of various players. Below, we'll talk about three players who the Packers should target in the first round.
1. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
Offensive lineman Graham Barton is a player Packers fans should have a close eye on. Barton played left tackle at Duke, but will likely move to the interior at the next level. The Tennessee native is an explosive drive blocker with great body control.
Barton has sudden and strong hands in both phases that make him a consistent lineman. An NFC national scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, "So much fun to watch a lineman with that kind of consistency and effort on every play. He’s the same player in every game.”
Jon Runyan is scheduled to be a free agent in March and the Packers are likely to release David Bakhtiari to create $20 million in cap space. There will be some holes along the offensive line and Barton has the versatility to play multiple positions up front.