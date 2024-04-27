Packers' 2nd-Round Pick Had NSFW Reaction to Team Drafting Him
By Joe Summers
Packers fans should be excited about Green Bay picking Javon Bullard at No. 58 in the second round of the draft and it sounds like the former Bulldog is fired up himself.
In a video posted to social media immediately after the Packers made the selection, Bullard left no questions about whether or not he was excited for his new destination. The future complement to Xavier McKinney will quickly create a formidable duo in Green Bay's secondary and his reaction leaves no doubt about his level of anticipation.
Take a look for yourself below.
WATCH: New Packers Defender Javon Bullard is Fired Up
Wearing a spectacular "BULL" chain surrounded by family and friends, Bullard let an expletive loose that described his anticipation about the draft pick.
He's one of the best coverage safeties in the class, having allowed just a 34.0 passer rating when targeted in 2023 to help give Georgia one of the nation's most fearsome defenses. Bullard hopes to bring that same tenacity to Green Bay with a rare blend of size, speed and physicality that'll quickly make him beloved by Packers fans.
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Defensive MVP, Bullard recorded 55 tackles and a pair of interceptions for the Bulldogs this year. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and was seen as a potential top-40 pick by some mock drafts, giving Green Bay a healthy amount of value at the No. 58 overall selection.
Alongside fellow second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper, Bullard creates a dangerous young duo for the Packers to build around. They've got the offensive pieces for a sustained run at contention. Now, the defensive is up to the task as well.
More Green Bay Packers News: