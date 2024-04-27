Packers Draft Xavier McKinney's New Starting Duo to Close 2nd Round
The Green Bay Packers' defensive unit will look completely different next season thanks to their second-round selections.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers are forming a formidable defensive unit for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst already addressed the needs on the defensive end by drafting Edgerrin Cooper in the second round and signing safety Xavier McKinney in free agency. Now, with the 58th-overall pick, he found the perfect complement to McKinney in the defensive backfield.
With their second pick in the second round of the draft, the Packers selected Javon Bullard out of Georgia. Bullard will join the long list of Georgia Bulldogs in Titletown along with Quay Walker, Eric Stokes, and Devonte Wyatt. This should hopefully make the already-immaculate vibes in the Packers locker room even better.
Packers Draft Another Georgia Bulldog to Complete Their Defensive Overhaul
Bullard will join McKinney to make a scary partnership for the Packers' secondary. The 21-year-old Georgia native is a two-time CFP national champion, winning defensive MVP of the game once. He finished last season with 55 tackles and two interceptions, while only allowing a 34.0 passer rating in coverage.
This also means that the Packers completely reshaped their weakest position from a season ago. The safety rotation which consisted of Rudy Ford, Darnell Savage, and Jonathan Owens will look entirely different in 2024.
Considering that McKinney was the best free-agent safety on the market and that Bullard was ranked the second-best safety in the draft by Pro Football Focus, it's hard to imagine Green Bay doing any better than they did. Hats off to Brian Gutekunst.