Packers Find De'Vondre Campbell Replacement With Second-Round Pick

Edgerrin Cooper projects as the #1 linebacker in the 2024 draft



• 6’2 4.5 speed fast LB from Texas A&M

• Competes with a high motor

• 84 tackles, 17 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 FF in 2023



He’ll play next to Quay, a home run pick for Green Bay #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yfw1DgQuVm