Packers Coach Criticizes Anders Carlson After Release
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers had a couple of position battles that fans were watching out for this summer at backup quarterback and kicker.
At the backup QB spot, the Packers acquired former Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis in a trade and cut Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt. Green Bay brought back Clifford to the practice squad, but it’s clear they weren’t happy with the competition.
The same could be said for the kicking competition as the Packers released second-year kicker Anders Carlson on Tuesday and Greg Joseph on Wednesday. Green Bay filled the starting job with former Titans kicker Brayden Narveson off waivers.
Carlson was viewed as the frontrunner to win the job throughout the summer, despite his issues as a rookie in 2023. The 26-year-old place kicker made 3-of-4 field goals in the preseason but missed a 32-yard field goal in the Packers’ final preseason contest after making a 54-yard field goal.
On Thursday, Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia met with the media and was asked about Carlson and the kicking competition. According to Zach Kruse of Packers Wire, Bisaccia shot down comparisons between Carlson and his brother Daniel Carlson, who he had a chance to coach with the Raiders.
The Packers' special teams coach said the second-year kicker had a whole season and the offseason to find consistency, but he didn’t get where he needed to be.
Last season as a rookie, Carlson made 27-of-33 field goals and 34-of-39 extra points. However, the former Auburn kicker struggled from 40-plus yards out on field goals (7-of-13) and missed a crucial field goal in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Packers hope Narveson can be a player they can depend on and doesn’t fall into the same issues Carlson had.
