New Report Indicates Bucks Passed on Patrick Beverley Reunion
By Joe Summers
Patrick Beverley's days in the NBA appear to be over after he signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC in Israel rather than take a veteran minimum deal to stay in the United States.
While Beverley hadn't made it clear what NBA teams offered him that veteran minimum, a new report indicates Milwaukee never intended to keep the controversial guard.
According to Christos Tsaltas of Sportal, the Bucks did not offer Beverley a contract. Instead, only the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons made an offer, neither of which Beverley ultimately took.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Did Not Offer Patrick Beverley a Contract
Milwaukee generally wasn't expected to keep Beverley, who averaged six points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting a paltry 39.1% from the field in his only season with the Bucks.
Teams could put up with Beverley's frustrating antics when he was a true defensive stopper, though as his skills waned, so too did his leash. The 36-year-old is a controversial figure, having played for seven different teams during his career, and eventually wore out his welcome at each stop.
He'll now become one of the most accomplished and well-known players in Israel, hoping to revive his value and join the ranks of former NBA players who star overseas.
For their part, the Bucks signed veteran sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. to help replace Beverley and the departed Malik Beasley. Milwaukee expects to compete for a championship next season after this year's disappointing playoff exit, so improving the bench was a priority.
Beverley clearly wasn't part of the organization's plans and now has to carve out a new role in an entirely different league. Whether or not he becomes an overseas star, the Bucks likely won't feel like they let a valuable player get away.
