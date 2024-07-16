Patrick Beverley Passes on Bucks Reunion to Sign With Unexpected Team
By Jovan Alford
Former Milwaukee Bucks point guard Patrick Beverley has made a decision on where he will be playing basketball next season. Over the weekend, it was reported that Beverley was weighing offers between a veteran minimum contract or a “historic” contract to play overseas in Europe.
We found out on Monday that the 36-year-old point guard was being pursued by Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Premier League, per Evan Sidery. It doesn’t come as a surprise to see the veteran point guard entertain an overseas deal since he played internationally in Germany, Greece, and Russia.
However, at this stage of his professional career, it would be shocking to see Beverley play overseas. But when it comes to the veteran guard, you should expect the unexpected.
Bucks News: Patrick Beverley Signs Deal With Hapoel Tel Aviv BC
The Pat Bev Pod Twitter account reported Monday that Beverley will be heading to Israel. The veteran point guard said “They gave me everything I asked for… I couldn’t refuse.”
We don’t know what Beverley received from Hapoel Tel Aviv BC, but one could infer that it was likely more than the veteran minimum. The writing was on the wall for Beverley’s potential return to Milwaukee as the Bucks signed Delon Wright to a one-year, $3.3 million deal at the start of free agency.
With the Bucks adding Wright, who is four years younger than Beverley, it didn’t make sense for the defensive-minded point guard to return. Beverley joined the Bucks at the trade deadline this past season after starting the 2023-24 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In the second half of the regular season with the Bucks, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 20.9 minutes per game (22 games). It will be interesting to see how Beverley performs in Israel as he’s joining a team that finished fourth in the Israeli BSL with a 21-13 record.
More Bucks news and analysis: