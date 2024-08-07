New Packers Kicker Immediately Putting Pressure on Current Vets
As the Green Bay Packers' training camp practices, so does their kicking competition. Veteran kickers Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph have left much to be desired throughout the summer sessions, forcing the Packers to sign undrafted rookie Alex Hale — who played at Oklahoma State in 2023 — to help increase the competition levels.
Hale made his training camp debut on Wednesday, adding a new layer to the Carlson-Joseph battle. But much to the veteran duo's dismay, the newcomer's arrival has made them look expendable following his first practice.
Packers Training Camp: Hale Makes His Case
Hale went 5-of-6 in his first taste of camp action. For comparison, Joseph has gone 41-for-48 (85.4%) thus far while Carlson has only connected on 38 of his 48 attempts (79.2%).
Hale, 27, spent his entire five-year collegiate run at Oklahoma State, nailing 43-of-54 field-goal attempts (79.6%). His 27 field goals in 2023 were even tied for the second-most in the nation. He also went 71-of-74 (95.6%) on extra-point tries since 2020, further highlighting his reliability on special teams.
Having said that, Hale's signing isn't the first time that the Packers have added a third leg to this race. Former Michigan K James Turner was brought in last month, however, his kicking inconsistencies saw him released at the end of July.
The Packers' hunt to improve their kicking situation began shortly after the 2023 season. Carlson frustrated Green Bay fans throughout his rookie year as he finished his pro debut with 81.8 FG% and 87.2 XP%. While he's young enough (26) to improve, he hasn't done much at practice to convince the fanbase that he's capable of better play.
With Carlson struggling earlier this summer, the Packers added Joseph on a one-year contract. Although the 30-year-old South African kicker has never been the best player at his position, the 82.6 FG% and 90.1 XP% he's played to through five seasons paints him as a more reliable option than Carlson.
We'll have a better idea of who the Packers' kicker will be as the franchise navigates its upcoming preseason slate. The action begins on Saturday when the head coach Matt LaFleur & Co. board a plane to take on the Cleveland Browns right next to Lake Erie.
Regardless of who's kicking come Saturday, it looks like Cleveland has an uphill battle on the horizon. FanDuel Sportsbook is currently listing the Packers as 3.5-point favorites when they take to the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
