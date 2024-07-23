Packers' Kicker Competition Has Surprise Early Frontrunner
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers brought in multiple kickers this offseason to give Anders Carlson some competition in minicamp and training camp. The Packers added James Turner and Greg Joseph over the last few months after Carlson struggled noticeably as a rookie this past season.
To kick off the first full practice at Green Bay’s training camp on Monday, the team had Turner handle field goal duties. The former University of Michigan kicker was solid, making 4-of-6 field goals.
However, Turner reportedly missed two field goals from 43 and 46 yards out. The Packers were likely not ecstatic to see the rookie free agent miss from that distance, considering Carlson’s issues last season from 40-plus yards away.
The 26-year-old placekicker went a perfect 20-for-20 on field goals between 20-39 yards. But when the distance moved to 40-plus yards, Carlson was 7-for-13.
On Tuesday at training camp, the second-year kicker got a chance to show the coaches that he learned from his misses last season. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Carlson was the best through one cycle, going a perfect 6-for-6 on field goals.
Meanwhile, Joseph went 5-of-6 on field goals, while Turner made 4-of-6. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur has to be thrilled to see Carlson step up and hold his ground in this competition to kick off training camp.
The competition won’t be won during the first week of training camp, but if Carlson can string together solid showings, it will go a long way in keeping his roster spot.
