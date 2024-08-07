Packers Sign Ex-Lions Defender Ahead of Preseason Opener
By Joe Summers
The Packers made a roster move prior to their first preseason game on Saturday against the Browns, officially signing ex-Lions DE Zach Morton on Tuesday.
A former undrafted free agent who played for both Syracuse and Akron in college, Morton hasn't appeared in an NFL game but has a promising prospect profile. At six-foot-four and 260 pounds, he's an athletic pass rusher who excels on special teams as well.
For a young team with championship aspirations like Green Bay, Morton represents a low-cost, high-upside swing in the waning days of training camp.
Morton compiled 28 tackles (eight for loss), 4.5 sacks, three deflected passes, two forced fumbles and an interception during his 2022 season at Akron, ranking second nationally in blocked kicks (two) in the process.
He played for the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL this year, accumulating three tackles and half of a sack. At this stage of camp, the Packers are looking for players who could join the practice squad and theoretically contribute should injuries arise. Given his prowess on special teams and athletic profile, Morton makes a ton of sense.
Poaching him from a division rival is just a cherry on top. Morton is exceptionally quick with strong explosive metrics as well. His pass-rush technique needs work, but no undrafted free agent comes without his fair share of underlying concerns.
Green Bay had an extra roster spot after releasing QB Jacob Eason on Monday, and injuries to defensive ends Kingsley Enagbare, Keshawn Banks and Deslin Alexandre gave the organization a need at the position.
In all likelihood, Morton won't have a role on the team. However, the Packers made a wise decision bringing him in regardless. With minimal expectations, Green Bay hopes it stumbled onto a difference-maker or at the very least, a player they can feel comfortable turning to in a pinch.
