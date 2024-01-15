Matt LaFleur Reveals Packers' Travel Plans for Divisional Round Game
By Cem Yolbulan
Despite pulling off one of their most impressive postseason wins in recent memory, the Green Bay Packers have no time to celebrate, as they need to start preparing for their divisional-round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. As two teams are scheduled to play on Saturday night, the Packers have a shorter turnaround than usual so they have to make the most of their five days.
The Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave an indication on Monday about how they are going to approach the upcoming week. Green Bay will stay in a normal routine and only head to San Francisco on Friday, giving them only a night before the game.
49ers Have Massive Rest Advantage Over The Packers
Quick turnaround will certainly be one of the storylines for the matchup as the two teams will have had vastly different rest and preparation times.
The 49ers clinched the no. 1 seed in the NFC ahead of Week 18, allowing them to rest their starters against the Los Angeles Rams. Having secured the first-round bye, the 49ers practically haven't played in over two weeks. Not only does this give San Francisco a massive rest advantage, but it also allows some key starters like Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead, and Tashaun Gipson to fully recover from their injuries.
On the other hand, the Packers will be more banged up and short-handed. In the win against the Cowboys, the Packers lost OLB Kingsley Enagbare to an ACL injury and cornerback Jaire Alexander to an ankle issue.
Even though it seems like the odds are stacked against them, the Packers have defied them all season. If you think they can continue to do so, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and take advantage of their sign-up offer that gives you $150 in bonus bets if you deposit $10 and bet $5, regardless of the result of your first wager. The Packers opened as 10-point underdogs against the Niners.
More Packers news and analysis:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.