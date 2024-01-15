Packers Get More Worrisome Injury News After Beating Cowboys
The Packers saw two defensive players get banged up in Sunday's upset win over the Cowboys.
By Jovan Alford
The upset-minded Green Bay Packers dominated the Dallas Cowboys 48-32 on Sunday night to advance to the divisional round.
There were a lot of positives from the Packers, who were seven-point underdogs against the NFC East champion Cowboys. However, they also had some bad news from the win, which could affect them heading into their next game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Packers News: Kingsley Enagbare Suffers Knee Injury
After Sunday’s win, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that linebacker Kingsley Enagbare’s knee “doesn’t look good” and doubted star cornerback Jaire Alexander would’ve gone back in the game if they needed him after an ankle injury, according to ESPN’s NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky.
LaFleur also said that Enagbare was visibly distraught in the locker room, which isn’t what you want to hear if you are a Green Bay fan. Hopefully, we will get a clearer picture of the knee injury that Engabare suffered when LaFleur speaks again to the media this week.
The 23-year-old linebacker played 42% of defensive and 25% of special teams snaps on Sunday. He also recorded a tackle and two quarterback hits.
Engabare had 37 total tackles, eight stuffs, and two tackles for loss this season. It’s never easy losing a key special teams player at this point of the season. That being said, Green Bay will need someone else to step up in Engabare’s place.
As for Alexander, he came into Sunday’s game with an ankle injury he suffered earlier this week by stepping on a teammate’s foot.
There was some uncertainty surrounding the veteran cornerback’s playing status for Sunday’s game. But he ultimately suited up and recorded an interception on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
The Packers will hope Alexander’s ankle injury won’t give him problems during the week, as they’ll need another complete team effort to upset the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Saturday. And if you have any doubts about how much of an upset it would be, the Packers opened as 10-point underdogs against the 49ers.
Update - Monday 2 p.m. ET: NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Engabare is feared to have torn his ACL in Sunday's game against Dallas.
