Matt LaFleur Gives Even More Frustrating Comments on Packers' Kicking Situation
The Green Bay Packers had their two-game win streak halted in Week 4. Jordan Love returned to the field but the Packers were handed a 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
A big reason for this loss was kicker Brayden Narveson, who missed two field goal attempts. Those misses ended up paying massive dividends but head coach Matt LaFleur continued to voice his confidence in Narveson.
Packers News: Matt LaFleur Has Confidence in Brayden Narveson
When speaking to the media on Monday, LaFleur said he still has confidence in Narveson due to his practice performance. He's seen Narveson make kicks at a higher rate in practice compared to last year but still acknowledges it needs to translate to gameday.
The 25-year-old missed kicks from 37 and 49 yards out as his struggles continue. In 2024, the NC State product is 9-of-13 (69.2%) on field goal attempts, including 3-of-6 on kicks from 40-49 yards away.
The kicker position has given the Packers problems, dating back to last season. Narveson's misses sting some more after Greg Joseph made all five of his field goal attempts in Week 4 for the New York Giants.
He was on the team throughout the offseason but they decided to let him go. In hindsight, the Packers should have kept Joseph but you can't re-write the past.
You have to focus on the guys on your roster and that's what LaFleur is doing. He wants to keep Narveson's confidence up but the Packers need to be smart.
There are a few guys available that can replace Narveson but until Green Bay pulls the plug, he'll be the starter for them.
